Sycamores among Blackpool trees saved from the axe

Members of the council’s planning committee approved two tree preservation orders after objections had been submitted.

The Blackburn Diocese had objected to a tree preservation order made by the council in June covering seven trees on All Hallows Road in Bispham which are part of the setting for All Hallows Church.

They said the sycamores were “of moderate quality” with one having ” a habitual tendency to be infested with greenfly will make the rear garden in summer uncomfortable to use.”

The council is making use of tree preservation orders

However the council’s parks development officer said the trees “have significant amenity value and contribute positively towards the character and appearance of the streetscene and the setting of All Hallows Church.”

They blamed the standard of pruning for the sycamores not currently being at their best and said they had “potential to be high amenity trees” and their position “should not cause an issue and allow the property owners to enjoy their garden.”

A tree preservation order for five trees on Stockydale Road in Marton was also approved despite an objection from the householder.

Committee chairman Coun David Owen said: “We all love trees and are trying to plant more, so we shouldn’t be pulling them down and should be protecting them more.”

The council has recently launched a drive to improve tree coverage in Blackpool with a target of planting 10,000 new trees in the town by 2030.

It’s green and blue infrastructure strategy has also strengthened measures to protect existing trees.