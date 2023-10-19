News you can trust since 1873
Storm Babet: Lancashire gets yellow weather warning in MET Office update

The MET Office has updated its warning over Storm Babet to include Lancashire.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
The storm, which has already battered Northern Ireland, is set to hit mainland UK tomorrow. In some areas of Scotland, it’s predicted that there will be a month’s rainfall in one day.

Though initially the MET Office didn’t think Lancashire would be too badly affected, they have now issued a yellow weather warning and said people in the red rose county should be prepared that “a further spell of persistent and at times heavy rain could lead to some disruption from early Friday through to early Saturday.”

What to expect

This is where MET Office experts think rainfall will affect at lunchtime on Friday, October 20.This is where MET Office experts think rainfall will affect at lunchtime on Friday, October 20.
This is what the MET Office say could happen in our area:

- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

- Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

- Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

- Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

What’s actually happening?

A band of heavy and persistent rain is expected to slowly edge southwards across northern England into Friday, merging with a new area of rain pushing north from the southern North Sea.

Between 25-50 mm is expected to fall widely, though some parts of the North York Moors and Lincolnshire Wolds could pick up 50-80 mm.

Parts of north Wales, particularly Snowdonia, could also see in excess of 100 mm of rain. Strong easterly winds may exacerbate the impacts brought about by the heavy rain.

