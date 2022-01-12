Stanley Park swans hit hard by avian flu as numbers have fallen by more than 40%

A total of 27 birds in Blackpool’s award-winning Stanley Park are believed to have died of bird flu since the outbreak of the disease.

Some 25 swans and two geese have died in the park since November 2021.

A further three swans in the area have also been killed by foxes during that time, with one local animal rescue spokesman saying the birds had been showing symptoms of the disease beforehand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanley Park lake

A Blackpool Council spokesman said: “The 25 swans and two geese have died and we presume they are all from bird flu although only a couple were tested.

“In terms of the other swans attacked by foxes, we can’t really offer a definitive reason for that.”

These new figures mean that the total number of swans in the park has fallen by more than 40 percent. Some 68 swans were counted in early November, and 40 now remain.

However, Blackpool Council bosses say no deaths have been reported to them since December 20 - and that the lake, which has been closed off since bird flu was reported nationally last year - will be reopened soon.