Stanley Park nominated for the UK’s Best Park Award - here's how you can vote

If you’ve enjoyed sitting in the Italian Gardens, feeding birds by the lake, or jogging around the Salisbury woodland, now’s your chance to show your appreciation.

The park on West Park Drive was a haven to many Blackpool residents during the pandemic. The Art Deco cafe is always busy, and there’s loads of activities including a skate park, BMX track, and weekly running events.

It was previously crowned the nation’s favourite park in 2019, when it topped the poll of 36,832 voters from 364 nominated parks and green spaces throughout the UK.

Stanley Park, Blackpool has been nominated for the Fields In Trust's Best UK Park award

The resort’s biggest park was described as “a beautiful, tranquil place away from the hustle and bustle of the Blackpool seafront”. The “great volunteers and staff who keep it in tip-top condition” were also recognised in the online nomination.

The search is organised by Fields in Trust – an independent charity that has been protecting parks and green spaces for almost 100 years. This is the first campaign since before the pandemic, and they said it’s a chance to celebrate the green spaces that hold a special place in our hearts.

Chief Executive of Fields in Trust, Helen Griffiths, said: “When things were so hard for so many, these places provided respite; now we want to give people the chance to show their appreciation for the green spaces that were there for them.”

Stanley Park's Italian Gardens regularly attracts plenty of visitors