St Annes Town Council flying flag to proclaim boundary

St Annes Town Council is flying the flag to proclaim its northern border with Blackpool.

By Tony Durkin
Monday, 29th August 2022, 3:08 pm

A new flagpole has been installed on Squires Gate Lane which is the only gateway into the town without an identification marker.

It clearly marks where Blackpool ends and St Annes begins and town councillor Gavin Harrison said: “Putting this flagpole up and flying the St. Annes town flag will hopefully reinforce the identity of the communities at Westgate Road, Lindsay Court and the Coastal Dunes development as valued parts of St Annes.

“These areas are often thought of as being part of Blackpool, but we know that residents there are proud to be part of St Annes and Fylde, with an FY8 postcode, and that many chose to live there for precisely that reason.

St Annes town mayor Karen Harrison (centre) and deputy mayor Cheryl Little raising the town flag with councillors Carole Lanyon, Angela Jacques and Gavin Harrison along with Lidl area manager Neil Hisely and the Lidl store deputy manager Stuart Marlow.

New boundaries set out for Fylde Council wards

In 2021 St Annes Town Council successfully campaigned the Local Government Boundary Commission to change their proposals in the review of Fylde and thus ensuring that the town's borders were kept intact.

The areas concerned, close to Blackpool Airport, are part of the St Leonard’s ward of Fylde and St Annes Town councils.

Last year, St Annes Town Council successfully campaigned the Local Government Boundary Commission to change proposals which would have switched the area to with Blackpool’s boundaries.

The flagpole is sited at the corner of Westgate Road and Squires Gare Lane occupied by the Lidl supermarket car park and the Town Council said it is grateful to store officials for their community focus in allowing use of their land.

