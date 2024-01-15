Shadow Minister discusses emissions and innovation during visit to University of Manchester

The Shadow Minister for Aviation and Maritime, Mike Kane MP, has visited The University of Manchester to meet academics leading research on the urgent need to reduce shipping emissions.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He also toured the site of ID Manchester, a joint venture between the University and Bruntwood SciTech, which will transform the North campus into an innovative £1.7 billion tech and science location.

Mr Kane, the Member of Parliament for Wythenshawe and Sale East, was briefed by Professor Alice Larkin and Dr Simon Bullock whose research sets out immediate actions required to cut shipping emissions by 34% to stay on course to achieve the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global heating to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discussions took place following Mr Kane’s comments in the House of Commons last month in which he expressed concerns that the Government is yet to publish a refreshed Clean Maritime Plan to drive down UK shipping emissions.

Mike Kane MP, Shadow Minister for Aviation and Maritime (second from left) with (from left) Gina Van. Photo: The University of Manchester

Following a meeting with Professor Richard Jones, the University’s Vice President for Civic Engagement, the Shadow Minister was shown around the nine-acre ID Manchester site and updated on the latest project plans by Tanya Graham, Head of Policy@Manchester, alongside Bradley Topps, Chief Commercial Officer, and Sam Darby, Development Director, of Bruntwood SciTech.

The initiative is set to create over 10,000 new jobs and bring significant economic, social and environmental benefits to the city including more than 2 million square feet of commercial and retail space, and over 1,500 homes.

Professor Richard Jones said: "It was a pleasure to brief Mike on the numerous exciting initiatives The University of Manchester is currently involved in, and to hear his perspectives on the direction of public policy across a broad range of topics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our ongoing research on shipping emissions is directly relevant to his brief as Shadow Minister for Aviation and Maritime and will inform debates nationally and internationally as policymakers strive to meet the 1.5°C Paris Agreement limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also proud and excited to be working in partnership with Bruntwood SciTech to deliver ID Manchester, a place where offices, laboratories and creative studios will stand shoulder to shoulder with a world-class university to drive positive economic, social and environmental change.”

Mike Kane MP said: “I am grateful to Policy@Manchester for arranging such a fascinating visit.

“As a Manchester MP, I take great pride in the quality of research and teaching happening here. The work on shipping emissions, led by Professor Larkin and Dr Bullock, is of especially high quality and it was useful for me to drill down into their findings in my meeting with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ID Manchester will have a transformative impact across the city region and far beyond, making a positive difference to the lives of entrepreneurs, students, professionals and families.