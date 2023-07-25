The ladies’ – who called themselves the ‘Cleveleys Dippers’ – took up the activity because it boosted their mental and physical health after lockdown.

But now their cold water dips have become almost impossible to plan – as sewage discharge warnings have ‘ramped-up’ and their trips to the beach are often ending in disappointment.

Live pollution warnings

Cleveleys Dippers enjoyed a dip in the sea when it was clean. Photo credit: Jill reidy aka Red Snapper. Inset: Top - Caroline Thompson and Jill Reidy want to get back in the water. Bottom -: Surfers Against Sewage app shows Cleveleys pollution alert.

Caroline Thompson and her friends had gathered an hour before high tide, on July 24, hoping to get in the sea. But instead, they sat on the steps with a hot drink and a natter.

They use the Safer Seas and Rivers App, which tells users which beaches are safe and which ones have live pollution warnings.

And while previous years have had some sewage alerts, 2023 has seen a worrying surge in these incidents.

Conflicting advice

Cleveleys Dippers, a group of swimmers, are fighting back against sea pollution.

Caroline told the Gazette: “We can’t plan from one day to the next, because we just don’t know whether its going to be safe or not. We’re getting a lot of conflicting advice from different organisations, so the YMCA who commission the lifeguards, the environment agency, the council… depending who you speak to you can get completely different information about whether or not its safe to swim.”

Dead birds and raw sewage

The group members said they’ve seen raw sewage floating in the sea and sanitary items washed up on the beach.

Caroline Thompson and Jill Reidy

And Jill Reidy, another member of the group, said she recently watched as over 20 dead birds were removed from a small stretch of Cleveleys beach by the environment agency.

She said: “A lot of us have had a lot poorer mental health since we can’t go in. It’s been six weeks since the burst pipe and last week we had one good day when we went in the water at Fleetwood. It really felt like a boost to be able to get back into the sea, an then the next day we were back to square one again and it’s very confusing.”

Demand for answers

The 'Blackpool and the Fylde Coast Sea Users United Against Raw Sewage in Our Seas' group held a meeting at Thornton-Cleveleys last month, Over 40 people were demanding clarity from United Utilities over sewage on the Fylde coast.

The group are currently lobbying MP's, United Utilities, the Environment Agency and the Council about the release of raw sewage into our seas.

Burst sewage pipe in Fleetwood

Untreated sewage was released into the sea from the water treatment plant in Fleetwood on Monday, June 12.

This was caused by a burst pipe which became overwhelmed as 1.7 inches (44mm) of rain fell in two hours during a severe thunderstorm.

The no-swim warnings in place along the Fylde coast were lifted on June 29. But further alerts have been triggered since then.

On July 20, the Environment Agency (EA), which assesses the quality of the water at bathing sites, issued a no-swim warning, which they said was down to the severe weather conditions.

United Utilities drop-in sessions

Earlier this month, United Utilities held some drop-in sessions to answer questions from the public about urgent repairs to a burst pipe.

UU said further events will be planned in locations along the Fylde Coast and will be announced in due course.

Mark Garth, Wastewater Director for United Utilities, said: “We understand the impact this incident has had on the Fylde Coast communities with the closing of bathing waters and tankers on the road and we are very sorry for the inconvenience it has caused.

Working around the clock to fix the pipe

“We know that many residents have concerns and so we are putting on these events so people can come and find out about the work we’ve been carrying out and also the investment projects we have planned to help improve the rivers and coast around Lancashire over the next seven years.”

Since June 11, teams from United Utilities and contractors from across Europe have been working around the clock to fix the pipe.

Whilst repairs remain ongoing with the original pipe, a two kilometre bypass has been fitted to allow treated water to continue flowing out to sea.

This has been supported with a fleet of 100 tankers to help remove sewage from the system and take it to other works, for treatment.

‘Ongoing problem’

The 'Blackpool and the Fylde Coast Sea Users United Against Raw Sewage in Our Seas' group are holding another meeting this Wednesday (July 26) at 7pm. Anyone is welcome to attend, and it’s upstairs at The Venue in Cleveleys.