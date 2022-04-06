Seeds being sown to restore Japanese garden at Fairhaven Lake back to its former glory
The replanting of the Japanese garden at Fairhaven Lake has begun in earnest, with volunteers working alongside Fylde Council’s dedicated landscapers to bring the original vision back to life.
Designed and built in 1925 by Thomas Mawson, a leading landscape architect from the North West, the Japanese gardens and lagoon were lost in the early 1980s, and their excavation and renovation were designated as a priority in the plan to restore heritage features of the lake and gardens.
The iconic stepping stones leading to the gardens were raised and re-set last September, and planting has now begun to let the gardens bloom in colour again.
Volunteers are helping the landscapers implement the planting plan with blooms chosen for their appeal and suitability.
Fairhaven ward members of Fylde Council, Cheryl Little, Ellie Gaunt, and Michelle Morris have been among those in attendance, doing their part to help restore the beauty of the garden.
Coun Gavin Harrison, deputy chairman of Fylde’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “We have an exciting year planned for Fairhaven Lake and Gardens, and it’s fantastic to be able to start the season with the welcome return of the Japanese gardens.
"I’d like to thank all the volunteers for their hard work in helping us restore this beloved part of the grounds.”
The restoration of the Japanese garden is just one element of the Fairhaven Lake and Garden Restoration project, supported through the Heritage Lottery Fund and Big Lottery Fund.
The £1.5m restoration project has included comprehensive refurbishment of the Lake’s three heritage buildings facing the Lake.
The Pagoda building which was the original boathouse and has long been home to the RSPB charity’s Discovery Centre was the first of the three structures to reopen, incorporating an information centre, and the adjacent building which succeeded it as the boathouse followed.
The café, the oldest building at Fairhaven, having started life as a golf club house in 1895, has been restored back to its former architectural design and reopen late last year.
More information about the new developments, revitalised amenities, and the planned programme of events is at the Discover Fylde website, and the Friends of Fairhaven Lake Facebook page.