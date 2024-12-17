Search for a new Kirkham Pool operator is back on as previous hope backs out

Kirkham’s swimming pool is back to square one in its search for an operator and Fylde Council is set to take back ownership as the date of it being disposed of by its previous operator the YMCA looms just a few weeks away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pool in Station Road has been closed for three years now after storm damage to the roof revealed the need for repairs, which proved prohibitively costly – and after Fylde Council invited interest in taking on the facility, only one party – a Community Interest Company called Wave Reach – came forward.

Now, the council has announced that Wave Reach has decided to withdraw from its role in the acquiring and operating the Pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says the decision was made “due to personal reasons, challenges, and shifting priorities, yet the CIC has expressed confidence in the business plan it was developing in partnership with the council to support the reopening and long-term viability of the pool”.

Kirkham Pool is still seeking a new operator.

Amy Holden, chair of Wave Reach said: “It is with deep regret that we announce our decision to withdraw from the Kirkham Baths project, despite our passion for this initiative and our confidence in the potential for its future success.

“We remain incredibly grateful for the support, time, and connections provided by Fylde Council and all those who have contributed to the project so far. However, we must acknowledge the significant challenges and risks involved, alongside personal circumstances that require us to refocus our time and priorities.

“This has not been an easy decision, and we share in the disappointment that this may bring. We continue to believe in the value of Kirkham Baths for the community and hope that this important project will find the right path forward in the near future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More My daughters were so let down I’ve set up a support group for other dads of SEND kids

Fylde Council says it has been and will continue to be fully committed to the reopening of Kirkham Pool, subject to securing the required funding streams, and continues to explore all practicable options to make this a reality.

To avoid disposal of the site by the YMCA, the council will formally take back ownership of Kirkham Pool on February 17 and it is now included in the procurement process for the new leisure contract along with St Annes Pool.

By combining both facilities into a single contract, the council hopes to attract operators who see the value of managing two pools within the Fylde area, creating efficiencies and ensuring sustainable operations, should funding be secured.

Under the procurement process for the new leisure contract with a submission deadline on Wednesday this week, interested operators have been encouraged to submit proposals that reflect innovative approaches to delivering high-quality and accessible leisure services for the Fylde community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jayne Nixon, Fylde Council’s head of Tourism and Leisure, said: “While we are disappointed by CIC Wave Reach’s decision to step back, we understand and respect their reasons.

"We will continue working diligently to explore all options for Kirkham Pool.

"By integrating Kirkham Pool with the procurement for St Annes Pool, we believe we can create an attractive opportunity for operators that ensures a bright future for both facilities should a longer-term funding solution be found.”