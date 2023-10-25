A charming seal delighted onlookers as it “relaxed” on the steps of Blackpool Promenade near North Pier – here’s what to do if you find one.

The seal was spotted on the steps of the promenade near North Pier on Monday evening (October 23)

It is believed the seal may have travelled from a colony in Walney Island and had stopped for a rest.

But a marine medic who was called to check on its welfare was “surprised” when she was informed a member of the public had picked the seal up and put it back into the sea.

The seal was spotted on the steps of Blackpool Promenade near North Pier (Credit: Claire)

“Although perhaps for good intentions, if you ever spot a seal pup along the beach/coastline, never attempt to go near it nor pick it up,” Claire said.

“Keep your distance and call British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546 to report immediately with a clear location. What3words can be very helpful for this.

“As soon as medics arrive please give them space to assess the animal.”

If you find a seal on a beach, watch it from a distance

Claire and her colleague Ruth checked the seal and a plan was organized for further assessment.

After stormy weather and/ or high tides, seals will often haul out on beaches to rest and regain their strength.

Many do not need first aid, but it is best to call the BDMLR so the seal can be checked just in case.

If you find a seal on a beach, it is important to watch it from a distance. Do not approach the animal.

What to do if you find a seal

- If you see a seal or pup on the beach, always maintain a safe distance, keep children away and put dogs on leads.

- Never touch a seal or attempt to carry or chase them back into the sea. This is likely to cause stress for the animal and even young seals are dangerous wild animals with the potential to cause injury.

- Sometimes well-meaning people see seals on the beach and assume they are stranded, injured or sick. This is not usually the case. It is perfectly normal for seals to spend time onshore, therefore this is not necessarily a cause for concern.

- Call British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546 to report its location. What3words is useful for this.

- The RSPCA can also be contacted on 0300 1234 999 if you are concerned about the seal’s welfare.

- Give medics space to assess the animal when they arrive.