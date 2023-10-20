News you can trust since 1873
Rising sea levels could be 'catastrophic' for Blackpool if climate change not addressed

Rising sea levels and more extreme weather events will be a risk to Blackpool even as the resort is about to embark on a £150m investment in new coastal defences, a report has warned.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:58 BST
While new sea walls being built in the town are designed to protect properties from flooding for up to 100 years, town hall bosses have admitted there are no guarantees this will be enough.

Massive investment to replace sand on Blackpool's beaches.

A council report setting out the risks warns: “With the 1.5 degree Celsius target for peak global warming set by the Paris Agreement in 2015 increasingly at high risk of being breached, and the consequent increase in the frequency of extreme weather events, the council needs to focus on short,medium and long-term actions to fundamentally shift how we plan and build our town.”

Stormy seas at Bispham
Stormy seas at Bispham
John Blackledge, director of community and environmental services at the council, told a meeting of the Audit Committee: “It is potentially catastrophic if the sea defences are not fit for purpose.”

But he added the resort was in a good position with funding totalling £150m, including from the Environment Agency, being allocated for the next phase of sea defence work and a scheme to protect the beaches.

Mr Blackledge said: “We have the largest programme in the region over the next five years, making sure our sea defences are fit for purpose over the next 100 years.”

The meeting heard the council was involved in various projects to help reduce carbon emissions and contribute to the global need to tackle climate change.

Waves breaching sea defences
Waves breaching sea defences
But Alan Cavill, director for communication and regeneration, said Blackpool could only “play its part”.

He told the meeting there were “various projections on climate change” which suggest sea levels could rise higher than anticipated in coming decades.

However he added: “There are other places in the country in a much worse position.”

Current funding includes £61m for the Little Bispham to Bispham Coast Protection Scheme, and the Gynn Square to Cocker Square Coast Protection Scheme.

A further £57m has been allocated to the resort for the Blackpool Central Area Beach Nourishment Scheme to retain sand at the base of the sea defences required for flood protection.

