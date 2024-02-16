Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A regular maintenance programme is ensuring public footpaths across Blackpool are now more available for residents to enjoy.

The council's waste services company Enveco has carried out clearance work, installed fencing on some paths and improved signage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Public footpaths have been cleared

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest update about the state of the paths heard challenges remained around keeping some of the paths open, with some private land owners defying council requests to keep the routes open. In those cases, enforcement letters are being sent out.

John Blackledge, director of community and environmental services, told a meeting of the Climate Change and Environment Scrutiny Committee, great strides had been made in recent years.

He said: "Since this first came to committee huge progress has been made to open up these public rights of way across Blackpool. Now there is a maintenance programme and funding linked to Enveco.

"It is now about how these are accessed and used in the future, and Active Blackpool can extend their walk programme. Now the focus is on how they can be used by active communities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added there were concerns about people on electric bikes using the paths, but this could be controlled such as by using chicanes to slow bikes down.

Next steps will also include tree planting along paths, and encouraging bird nesting and bat roosting to boost wildlife.