Mayor Kath Benson planting the oak tree

The English oak was planted at Devonshire Road Rock Gardens in North Shore by Blackpool Mayor Kath Benson and Mayoress Therese Clark.

The mayoral party then officially opened the upgraded Vista building at the park in a ceremony which had been postponed from last year.

Investment has seen the open aspect of the pavilion closed off to create a meeting space, while the right hand turret of the building has been converted into a small kitchen and toilet.

Mayor and Mayoress Kath Benson and Therese Clark officially opening The Vista

Since the scheme was completed, the upgraded facilities have provided a more welcoming environment for members of the Friends of Devonshire Road Rock Gardens, as well an improved base for community events.