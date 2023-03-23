News you can trust since 1873
Queen's tree planted at Blackpool's Devonshire Road Rock Gardens

A tree commemorating the 70 year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II has been planted at a Blackpool beauty spot.

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:51 GMT
Mayor Kath Benson planting the oak tree
The English oak was planted at Devonshire Road Rock Gardens in North Shore by Blackpool Mayor Kath Benson and Mayoress Therese Clark.

The mayoral party then officially opened the upgraded Vista building at the park in a ceremony which had been postponed from last year.

Investment has seen the open aspect of the pavilion closed off to create a meeting space, while the right hand turret of the building has been converted into a small kitchen and toilet.

Mayor and Mayoress Kath Benson and Therese Clark officially opening The Vista
Since the scheme was completed, the upgraded facilities have provided a more welcoming environment for members of the Friends of Devonshire Road Rock Gardens, as well an improved base for community events.

The pavilion, which boasts views towards Beacon Fell, was renovated by members of the friends group in 2014 after falling into a state of disrepair following years of neglect.

