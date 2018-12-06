Public meeting on Halite all set

A public meeting, organised by the campaign group No Gas Storage, will be held at Knott End Golf Club on Friday.

People who wish to attend are advised to get there by 7.30pm and the meeting is expected to get under way at 7.45pm.

Halite chief executive Keith Budinger says he expects to be in attendance.

It is hoped the meeting will provide the latest information on plans to store large amounts of gas in salt caverns under the River Wyre between Preesall and Fleetwood.

The scheme includes the discharge of brine into Morecame Bay via an outfall pipe at Rossall.

Claire Quaid, from No Gas Storage, says anyone who wants to find out the latest news on Halite’s controversial gas story plans is welcome to attend.

She said: “This will be a good opportunity to hopefully hear some answers to some of our most pressing questions about this scheme, especially with Keith Budinger there.”

The meeting comes just weeks after new owners of Halite were announced.

The operation has been acquired by Cheshire Energy Ltd, part of the NPL Group, for an undisclosed sum.