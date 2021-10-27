Proposal for new-look Kirkham town centre as part of £10m masterplan lodged with Fylde Council

Artist impression of Kirkham's Market Square

Urban design specialists The Paul Hogarth Company formulated a series of plans to reimagine and enhance outdoor spaces in the historic market town as part of Fylde Borough Council’s

£10m Kirkham Futures regeneration masterplan.

The proposals were shown to residents earlier this year and following feedback the final plans have now been lodged for approval.

Kirkham town centre

Overall the plans show that parts of the road on Church Street, Poulton Street, Preston Street and Freckleton Street will be made narrower to allow for more pedestrianisation.

Market Square, described as the ‘jewel in the crown’ of the development would also no longer be a car park so that it can more easily accommodate market stalls and be used for new

events.

Planting and new bike stands will also be created in the town.

A spokesman for The Paul Hogarth Company said: “With confidence from the second consultation responses, the design was developed and on September 22 a more detailed design was

presented to the people of Kirkham, again both online and via an in person event in Market Square.

“Again, the consultation results showed favour towards the design principles, further galvanising the design intent and enabling the scheme to be taken forward to planning with confidence

of a public majority in support of the plans.

“In addition to the public consultation event a series of ongoing conversations have taken place with many other stakeholders and statutory bodies to help clarify the design rationale

presented.”