Project begins to bring faster broadband to Thornton and Cleveleys by next summer

UK telecommunication infrastructure provider Digital Infrastructure has started the build of its future-proofed network, in the latest phase of a targeted £100m private investment to upgrade customers’ worlds.

Once complete, the network will be operated by next-generation internet provider BeFibre.

The start of the construction project means residents of Thornton and Cleveleys will soon be able to enjoy broadband speeds 13 times faster than the the fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) coverage which currently spans the majority of the UK.

The project is expected to bring high-speed broadband to Thornton and Cleveleys by summer 2023. Picture by Paul Currie

Digital Infrastructure and BeFibre plan to deliver fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connectivity for more than 15,000 properties. With a phased roll-out scheduled, the first homes can expect to be connected by summer 2023.

BeFibre says it strives to be known as the internet service provider that keeps its promises – and delivers broadband as it should be and its download and upload speeds equate to the ability to, for example, download a one-hour TV programme in only seven seconds, or 500 Spotify songs in 25 seconds.

The company aims to reach a total of 80 locations and 1,000,000 premises by 2027, but Thornton and Cleveleys has always featured early on the roadmap.

Louise Elliott, chief customer and operations officer for BeFibre and Digital Infrastructure said of the rollout: “As a country, there’s a lot of work to be done in the UK, to provide communities with the internet connectivity they truly need.

"That’s why we’re working hard – and at pace – to deliver a future-proofed broadband network in areas that have been underserved, to date.

“We’re working quickly, utilising existing ducts so we don’t have to dig up the area’s roads.

"This is less disruptive, allows us to connect homes faster, and it’s better for the environment too.

"If you see us in the area, come and talk to us – we want to speak to as many residents as possible to understand what makes Thornton and Cleveleys tick.”