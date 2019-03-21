Prince William tells campaigner Jon he wants to come back to Blackpool

Blackpool's recent Royal visit was the topic of conversation as homelessness campaigner Jon Bamborough collected his MBE at Buckingham Palace.

Jon, who was recognised in the New Year's Honours List for his work in the resort, was presented with his award at Buckingham Palace by Prince William.

Jon with Donna, Victoria and Barbara Bamboroughoutside Buckingham Palace

Speaking after Tuesday's ceremony, Jon said the Duke of Cambridge told him he hopes to return to Blackpool.

Jon said: "We had a good chat about his recent visit.

"He says he was so glad he got to see both sides of our housing problem and that he will be back to Blackpool and has some good ideas which may help.

"It was a fantastic day and I was so pleased my mum could attend on her birthday too."

Jon with his MBE

Jon, who lives in Anchorsholme, was joined by his wife Donna, daughter Victoria and mum Barbara at the ceremony.

The dad-of-two, who also has a son Benjamin, was rewarded in recognition of more than 15 years of service during which time he also founded the Blackpool Music Festival which raises money for the homeless.

He was nominated by his managers at the Department of Work and Pensions where he works as a case manager with Disability Services at Warbreck House.

Among the charities he supports is Streetlife, which operates a shelter and day centre in central Blackpool for young homeless people.

Jon also takes part in the annual Big Sleep Out which this year raised £41,000 when 250 volunteers slept out in St John's Square.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Blackpool on March 6 and were given a tour of the Tower before meeting with civic leaders.

They were shown round a housing project on Kirby Road in South Shore and met youngsters at Revoe Park which has seen investment through the Better Start scheme to help families in deprived areas.