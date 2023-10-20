More than 90 homes in Kirkham were left without electricity following an “unexpected incident on high voltage cable.”

Approximately 96 properties in the PR4 area were thought to be affected by the issue on Friday evening (October 20).

Electricity North West said the power cut had been caused by an “unexpected incident on high voltage cable.”

The issue was first reported at approximately 6.30, with power expected to be restored by 9.20pm.

“We didn't know before your electricity went off that this was going to happen but now we know, rest assured we will get your power back on safely and as quickly as possible,” a spokesman for Electricity North West said.

“Please be aware that all our timescales are estimated based on previous experience and may change if new information becomes available while our engineers are fixing the issue.

“With high voltage power cuts, we’re often able to get many of the homes involved back on before our estimated time of restoration.”

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind as Storm Babet swept across the country.

More than 90 homes in Kirkham were hit by a power cut (Credit: Aleksandr Popov)

Forecasters warned residents that possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses were likely.

The warning is in place until midday on Saturday (October 21).

These were the affected postcodes: