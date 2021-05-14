Power cut hits homes in Poulton
A number of homes in Poulton have been hit by a power cut this morning (Friday, May 14).
Electricity North West say at least 12 properties have been affected due to urgent repair work taking place on an underground cable around the Mains Lane area.
An ENW spokesman said: "Our engineers in Poulton-Le-Fylde have had to remove supplies for safety until 8am.
"This is due to an underground cable fault and is too dangerous to repair whilst live."
The company says supplies are likely to be restored by 9am.
