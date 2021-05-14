Power cut hits homes in Poulton

Electricity North West say at least 12 properties have been affected due to urgent repair work taking place on an underground cable around the Mains Lane area.

An ENW spokesman said: "Our engineers in Poulton-Le-Fylde have had to remove supplies for safety until 8am.

"This is due to an underground cable fault and is too dangerous to repair whilst live."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company says supplies are likely to be restored by 9am.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.