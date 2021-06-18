Power cut hits 100 homes and businesses in Lytham

Electricity North West said the power cut has been caused by an "unexpected incident" with an underground cable near Station Road which was first reported at 4.30am.

More than 100 properties were initially affected, but some homes have since had their power restored.

A total of 90 customers are still without supply, with homes and businesses in the following areas affected:

FY8 5FJ (Warton Street), FY8 5HQ (Clifton Street), FY8 5JG (Westby Street), FY8 5JH (Cleveland Road).

The company said engineers have been deployed to Lytham to fix the issue but have not yet arrived on site.

It said power should be restored by around 1.30pm at the latest.

Electricity North West has also been responding to power cuts in Preston and Chorley this morning.

