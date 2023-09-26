Porpoises die after washing up on Blackpool and Cleveleys beaches
and live on Freeview channel 276
Concerns have been raised after two of the marine mammals were found washed up along the shore in Blackpool and Cleveleys in recent days.
One of the porpoises (pictured), which are similar in appearance to dolphins, was found on the Promenade on Friday morning (September 23).
A second was discovered dead in the surf on Cleveleys beach on Monday evening (September 25).
Both were reported to the local authorities and the Government’s Marine Management Organisation have been made aware for investigation.
The porpoises have since been recovered and taken away for examination to try and establish a cause of death.
The recent increase in porpoises washing up on beaches along the Fylde Coast has led to some concern about the creatures’ welfare.
DEFRA (Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs) and the Marine Management Organisation were approached for comment.