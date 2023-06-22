The changes are being proposed for the Fairhaven Road car park to address concerns from residents and local hoteliers regarding the number of motorhomes parking on the promenade.

If approved, until autumn 2024, Fairhaven Road will join the list of Fylde Council-operated car parks offering overnight parking to a limited number of motorhomes, alongside St Pauls Avenue, St Annes Swimming Pool Car Park, North Promenade, and North Beach.

The Fairhaven Road Car Park was initially considered as a location to be included in the overnight motorhome scheme by the Car Park Working Group in 2020/21, but from November 2020 until May 2022 it was host to a Covid facility which precluded its use.

Motorhomes at St Annes Pool car park

Eight seven-metre overnight motorhome bays are to be created by merging existing bays, chosen for their distance from neighbouring residential properties and businesses.

The council’s intention is for the new bays to be ready for the start of the summer season. Regardless of whether the pilot goes ahead, Fairhaven Road Car Park will close in autumn 2024 to allow for the construction work on the St Annes sea defences.

Coun Michelle Morris, Fylde Council’s lead member for customer and operational services, said: “Our overnight motorhome scheme across our other parking locations has been a great success, such that many other councils cite Fylde Council as the standard to follow when introducing similar schemes of their own.

“As a council, we empathise with resident concerns about motorhomes on the promenade. We remain in consultation with Lancashire County Council, who hold responsibility for setting and enforcing on-street parking in our district, and by extending the overnight motorhome scheme to Fairhaven Road Car Park we will be reducing the number of motorhomes parking on the road while still welcoming visitors.”

