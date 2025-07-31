Operators of controversial landfill site say smell is now ‘barely perceptable’

The operator of an odorous landfill site says the smell is now ‘barely perceptable’ – despite long-suffering residents saying it is just as bad.

Transwaste Ltd, which runs the Jameson Road Landfill Site in Fleetwood, sends out regular odour monitoring reports in the face of ongoing criticism about stinking chemical emissions from the site.

For the past 18 months, residents in Fleetwood and the surrounding area have complained bitterly about the vile stench of rotten eggs.

The smell is the result of emissions of chemicals such as hydrogen sulfide, sulphur dioxide and methane, which some people say have caused them to suffer nosebleeds, sore throats, headaches and breathing difficulties.

Protesters outside the Jameson Road Landfill site

Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP Lorraine Beavers has called for the site to be shut down, while the latest placard demonstration about the site took place as recently as Friday July 25. The Environment Agency is monitoring the site and on two occasions has halted operations until remediation work has been done to tackle the smell issue.

However, this week Transwaste’s PR team said that not only was the landfill site’s odour very low, but many other smells were detected which were more responsible for causing odour issues in the town and surrounding areas.

It also stated that cow manure was the main smell detected across the River Wyre, from rural farms.

The report said: “The latest odour monitoring report from the Jameson Road Landfill Site has shown continued success in managing emissions, with barely perceptible odour levels recorded throughout the week commencing 21 July 2025.

Operators of the Jameson Road Landfill Site say odours are now 'barely perceptable'

“Thanks to ongoing operational improvements, including the installation of additional horizontal gas extraction, odour control at the site remains robust.

“Despite a brief two-hour engine downtime, backup systems ensured uninterrupted gas field suction, maintaining effective containment of odorous gases.

“Data collected from across the community paints a positive picture.”

But campaigner Jess Brown, from protest group Action Against Jameson road Landfill, said: “These reports are fairy stories with no credibility at all.

“Until the last couple of days, when the wind has changed direction, the smell has been just as bad as ever.

“To include the smell of manure from farms across the water in its report is just ridiculous.

“The only way these emissions will stop is to simply shut the place down. The site is done and should not have been reopened after the previous operators left.”

The report for Transwaste says that among the odour detections picked up across all receptors, the most frequently noted were:

*Sewage-like odours, primarily linked to off-site infrastructure

*Perfume-type smells linked to local industry

*Fish odour linked to local industry

*Manure odour linked to local agriculture

*Isolated instances of rotten eggs typically associated with landfill gas emissions – although these were limited to the landfill site itself.

It concludes: “These odour hits were generally of low to intermittent intensity and were not widespread across the network of receptors.

“At high-sensitivity locations – such as residential areas – 88% of reports recorded no detectable odour. Of the few odours noted, mild fish-like or manure smells made up the remainder and were limited in scope and intensity.

“The fish odour was most prevalent a Asda, Fleetwood, Harbour Village, Broadwater Avenue, Larkholme Lane, Flakefleet Avenue, Cala Gran and Springfield Tearrace.

“The manure most odour was prevalent at Hambleton and Stalmine.

“Importantly, odours specifically linked to landfill gas, such as “rotten eggs,” represented only 5% of reports and were confined to on-site areas, well away from homes and public spaces.

“These findings reaffirm the commitment of the site operators to maintaining high environmental standards and protecting the wellbeing of the local community. Continuous monitoring and proactive measures are proving effective in minimising off-site impact.

“Residents can be assured that odour levels remain closely monitored. Jameson Road Landfill remains dedicated to transparency and ongoing improvement in environmental performance.”

Wyre Council, the landlord of the Jameson Road site, says the lease will not be renewed after December 31 2027.

