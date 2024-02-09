Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool has unveiled an Ocean Recovery Plan as the resort bids to play its part in saving the planet.

The strategy ranges from introducing shellfish to help filtrate water to creating picnic areas on the Promenade headlands where people would be encouraged to recycle their plastics.

A workshop held at the Solaris Centre on South Promenade saw partners including Lancaster University, the SeaLife Centre, the Environment Agency and United Utilities take part.

It follows on from the council's declaration for Ocean recovery made in December 2022. The resort is one of 24 councils to have supported the motion, and the only one on the North West coast.

A meeting of the Climate Change and Environment Scrutiny Committee heard the biggest challenge was to reduce plastic pollution but ocean recovery was vital to combating climate change. A similar target of achieving progress by 2030 has been included in the action plan.

Coun Julie Jones said a priority had to be ensuring Blackpool's tourists and residents were aware of the dangers to wildlife of plastic waste going into the sea, while another danger was leftover fishing wires.

The aim is to protect our seas and oceans

Among the proposals in the action plan are:-