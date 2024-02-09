Ocean Recovery Plan could include link up with proposed Northern Eden Project
Blackpool has unveiled an Ocean Recovery Plan as the resort bids to play its part in saving the planet.
The strategy ranges from introducing shellfish to help filtrate water to creating picnic areas on the Promenade headlands where people would be encouraged to recycle their plastics.
A workshop held at the Solaris Centre on South Promenade saw partners including Lancaster University, the SeaLife Centre, the Environment Agency and United Utilities take part.
It follows on from the council's declaration for Ocean recovery made in December 2022. The resort is one of 24 councils to have supported the motion, and the only one on the North West coast.
A meeting of the Climate Change and Environment Scrutiny Committee heard the biggest challenge was to reduce plastic pollution but ocean recovery was vital to combating climate change. A similar target of achieving progress by 2030 has been included in the action plan.
Coun Julie Jones said a priority had to be ensuring Blackpool's tourists and residents were aware of the dangers to wildlife of plastic waste going into the sea, while another danger was leftover fishing wires.
Among the proposals in the action plan are:-
- Increase coastal facilities and promote public eating areas for residents and visitors to increase recycling rates in the main tourist areas of the Promenade, such as a picnic area at Waterloo Headland.
- Reinstate the Love My Beach campaign with a dedicated officer.
- Create a temporary space on the coastline to recognise the benefits it can have for residents and start to explore positive relationships residents can have with the sea.
- Explore introducing filtrating shellfish farms such as oyster off the coast.
- Support local, sustainable seafood.
- Make the taller seawalls more interesting by commissioning local young artists to paint murals.
- Work with the family hubs to increase recycling and reuse rates and sustainable product offers which reduce single-use plastic pollution.
- Work with wildlife organisations local to Blackpool and the Fylde to boost local engagement with coastal wildlife.
- Explore links with the Northern Eden project in Morecambe, to increase the celebration of and access to the North West’s Coastal region.
- Encourage neighbouring authorities Fylde and Wyre to declare their own ocean recoveries and collaborate with Blackpool Council for increased successful ocean recovery outcomes.