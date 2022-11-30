A total of 600 new trees are being planted in parks across Fylde, including Ashton Gardens, Fairhaven Lake, and Lowther Gardens, thanks to the council’s tree team, the Fylde Ranger Service, and local partners and volunteers.

This council says that the seasonal tree-planting spree is part of the ongoing annual process to improve tree canopy cover across Fylde, boosting biodiversity and contributing to carbon management, and will bring the total of trees planted in Fylde’s parks and open spaces over the past two years by Fylde Council and its partners to more than 2,000.

Among the locations to benefit has been the Park View 4U community site in Lytham, to which the council donated 47 trees, which have been planted by Park View’s Community Maker volunteers, trustees and Forest Tots families.

Digging in for National Tree Week - Fylde Council leader Karen Buckley (fifth from left) with fellow councillors (from left) Sue Fazackerley, Roger Small, David O’Rourke and Viv Wilder with Fylde Council Area Conservation Ranger Fraser Monteath and volunteer Melanie Ince ready to planet trees at Hope Street Park, St Annes..

Park View 4U park ranger Julie Norman said: “The trees were donated by the Fylde Council Carbon Neutral Working Group and we are extremely grateful for them in providing them and encouraging efforts towards reducing carbon emissions across the Fylde.

Coun Thomas Threlfall, chairman of Fylde Council’s Environment, Health and Housing Committee, said: “I’m delighted to see these wonderful trees now being planted following extensive discussions to identify locations between myself and vice chairmen.

"These will most definitely make a difference for generations to come, and it really does fill me with a sense of pride that the work has now begun.”

Tree planting at Park View 4U - volunteers David Nichols, Karen Deeley, Karen Gilliver, Cath Blackburn, Sue Martin, Pauline Stark, Kathy Foster and with Park View 4U wellbeing officer Rachel Harrison.

The species of trees to be planted are native British trees chosen to thrive in the coastal environment, and as part of the continuous campaign, more planting is already scheduled for next winter and thereafter.

National Tree Week 2022 runs to Sunday, December, 4 and is the UK’s largest annual tree celebration.

Each year, the country’s conservation sector, volunteer groups and tree-lovers come together to plant thousands of trees to mark the start of the annual tree planting season.

More information about events taking place at parks across Fylde is at Fylde Council social media channels while the Fylde Ranger Service and Fairhaven Lake and Gardens can be followed on Facebook.

Three Forest Tots at Park View 4U planting trees with (from left): Park View 4U trustees Ruth Nichols and Sam Stewart and park ranger Julie Norman.

