Newly-resurfaced road in St Annes closed after sewer collapse

Specialist workers from sewer company United Utilities have been called in by highways authority Lancashire County Council, which was doing the resurfacing work, to tend to the problem in St Albans Road.

In the meantime, traffic is being diverted, including two bus services linking Blackpool and Lytham.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "The sewer problem came to light during the work because part of the road collapsed while work was taking place.

The sewer collapse in St Albans Road, St Annes

"The collapse has been caused because of a problem with the sewer.

"United Utilities are working to address the problem and St Albans Road will remain closed until the work is completed."

A United Utilities spokesman said: “Work carried out on St Albans Road in St Annes by Lancashire County Council has revealed some damage to our sewer at this location.

“Our engineers will be onsite as soon as possible to make the necessary repairs. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The problem is directly outside the Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish Centre, which is serving as a Covid vaccination centre, but access to the car park there is available.

The diversion takes standard traffic via Carlton Road, St Annes Road East and St Patrick's Road south, but the buses are following St Annes Road East and Church Road.

