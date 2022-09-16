New date for Blackpool allotments open day
A Blackpool allotments site has set a new date for its open day after cancelling the original event following the death of The Queen.
The open day at Cherry Tree Allotments on Cherry Tree Road, Marton, will now be held on Sunday September 25 from 11am until 3pm, after being postponed from the original date of September 11.
Visitors to the site will be able to enjoy refreshments, a raffle, tombola, fresh produce, craft stall, preserves and also a children’s corner.
It is the first open day since members decided to break away from the Blackpool Federation of Allotment Associations 12 months ago.
Since then the site has gone from strength to strength with just a handful of the site’s 140 plots now available.
The open day will also showcase improvements which have been made including moving some of the cabins and making the car park bigger, following a lack of investment in recent times.