St Annes town centre

Mr Menzies’ call comes as he set to meet with the consultants involved to discuss the development of a masterplan for the town.

He believes it is essential local businesses owners have a strong say in any regeneration scheme.

Mr Menzies said: “St Annes is a key town in Fylde. There are already many fantastic local businesses but I want to see it become an even more special place to live, work and visit.

“St Annes is at the very heart of Fylde’s tourism economy and, particularly given the £10m investment coming in our sea defences, it is important the sea front and how it connects to the town, is central to any scheme.

“But we also need to look at how we can make our high street a place where businesses want to invest and shoppers want to come and spend.”

Special consultants BDP have been appointed by Fylde Council to look into regeneration for the town and Mr Menzies says it is vital any public scheme works alongside private sector projects under way in the town.

He said: “There are already some big work underway, not least the redevelopment of the JR Taylor site, which is a really exciting scheme.

“We must ensure public and private investments complement each other and that is one of the key messages I will be taking to the consultants when I meet.”

Mr Menzies also wants to ensure all businesses get a chance to have their say as proposals take shape.

“He said: “I know BDP has already reached out to local businesses.

“That work must continue and anyone who wants to have say on how the masterplan for St Annes should have the chance to do so.”

BDP were appointed as consultants for the regeneration aim last year and the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP) traders’ group has backed the scheme following a public meeting attended by more than 100 people and say they hope to see key changes within five years.