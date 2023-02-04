News you can trust since 1873
Minor earthquake recorded outside Blackpool

A minor earthquake struck outside Blackpool – disturbing dogs and rumbling cabinets, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said.

By Matthew Calderbank
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 5:25pm

The 1.5 magnitude tremor struck at a depth of 2km outside the village of Weeton just after 7.30pm on Friday.

Residents in Weeton – as well as in the neighbouring villages of Little Plumpton, Westby and Blackpool – reported feeling the quake.

Some reported to the BGS “a noise like a train coming near”, saying “dogs were disturbed” and “computer and cabinets shook”.

Another report said “several neighbours heard it”, although staff at Weeton Village Hall and at Ream Hills Holiday Park outside the village said they had not heard anything and neither had members of Weeton Parish Council.

A spokesperson from North West Ambulance Service said they had not heard any reports of people injured.

There have been 39 earthquakes recorded around the British Isles in the last 60 days, according to the BGS.

The largest was at a magnitude of 3.2 and struck near the Isle of Mull in western Scotland on January 19.

The BGS also records earthquakes induced by human activity, but none have been recorded in the last 50 days.

In 2019, the Government introduced a moratorium on fracking in the UK in part because of tremors caused by the extraction of shale gas at Cuadrilla’s site on Preston New Road.

