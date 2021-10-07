Minister's delight at Fylde sea defences

Ms Pow, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs whose ministerial portfolio includes the domestic natural environment, climate change adaptation, land use and floods and water, was in Fylde to take up an invitation from the local MP Mark Menzies and was delighted to have the opportunity to take a first-hand look at the £21m Fairhaven project, which was completed last year.

The project by the Environment Agency in conjunction wit Fylde Council has provided new sea defence protection from Fairhaven Lake to Lytham, including a new look waterfront path at Granny's Bay and Ms Pow said: "It's wonderful."

Her visit coincided with confirmation being received by Fylde Council from the Environment Agency that a similar coastal protection scheme at The Island, St Annes, costing £12.1m, could go ahead and it is hoped work on it can start early in 2023, with a projected completion date of summer 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow at Fairhaven with Andy Shore, , Environment Agency senior advisor and coastal engineer; Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of Fylde Council's tourism and leisure committee, Mark Menzies MP and Steve Ball, Fylde Council chief engineer.

"I am sure that will be the case with the St Annes development, too, and that will be wonderful for the local businesses there.

"This Government knows how important it is to invest in such projects and it's wonderful to see the benefits they bring."

Ms Pow also joined Mr Menzies in visiting a number of inland sites around Fylde where flooding has been a problem and pledged that everything possible would be done to tackle the issue.

Mr Menzies said: "It was a pleasure to welcome the Minister to Fylde and to show her the work which is going on to protect our communities and improve our coastline.

"The scheme at Fairhaven, finished last year, is a brilliant example of the transformation investment can deliver. The new sea wall not only protects thousands of homes and businesses from flooding, it attracts visitors to the Fylde.

"At St Annes we are at the start of the same process and the Minister was keen to hear about the works Fylde Council is planning.

"For me this is about far more than sea defences, it is very much a part of St Annes regeneration.

"This is about investment in St Annes, making it a great place for tourists to come, supporting the Fylde economy, and a great place for local people to live and work."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.