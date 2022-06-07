Mass pollution alert after sewage released into sea from Fleetwood to St Annes

Discharges occurred in eight places across the Fylde coast: Fleetwood, Cleveleys, Bispham, Blackpool North, Blackpool Central, Blackpool South, St Annes North and St Annes on Friday.

Further discharges took place in Morecambe, Southport, and Walney Sandy Gap, Walney Biggar Bank and Walney West Shore in Barrow-in-Furness.

A spokesman for water company United Utilities said: “During periods of heavy rain, when sewers and treatment plants are operating at full capacity, water companies are permitted to spill excess storm water from Combined Sewer Overflows (CSOs) to help prevent the flooding of streets, homes and businesses.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pollution in the sea at St Annes

Last month, the Government issued a pollution warning at St Annes North beach after sewage was pumped into the sea following a similar period of heavy rain.

Three separate discharges were recorded on May 4, 6 and 17.

According to the DEFRA, bathing water quality at Fleetwood, Cleveleys, Blackpool Central, Blackpool South and St Annes is ‘good’.

Blackpool North and St Annes North are ‘sufficient’, and Bispham is ‘excellent’.