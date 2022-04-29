Lytham Windmill is back looking its very best

Lytham Windmill is back looking its majestic best after being without sails for the last six months following weather damage.

By Tony Durkin
Friday, 29th April 2022, 4:07 pm

A specialist team led by veteran willwright Joe Gillett has been working for months on creating four new sails for the Fylde landmark and they were fitted in ideal, wind-free conditions on Thursday.

Here are a selection of photographs by DAN MARTINO of the process of restoring the sails to the icon on Lytham Green.

1. The sails are returned to Lytham Windmill following storm damage

The third sail is put in place

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. The sails are returned to Lytham Windmill following storm damage

The finishing touches are put to the operation with the addition of the final sail

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. The sails are returned to Lytham Windmill following storm damage

Attaching the sails to the windshaft are an essential part of the operation

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. The work certainly provided a panoramic view

The sails are returned to Lytham Windmill following storm damage

Photo: Daniel Martino

