A specialist team led by veteran willwright Joe Gillett has been working for months on creating four new sails for the Fylde landmark and they were fitted in ideal, wind-free conditions on Thursday.
Here are a selection of photographs by DAN MARTINO of the process of restoring the sails to the icon on Lytham Green.
The sails are returned to Lytham Windmill following storm damage
The third sail is put in place
Photo: Daniel Martino
The sails are returned to Lytham Windmill following storm damage
The finishing touches are put to the operation with the addition of the final sail
Photo: Daniel Martino
The sails are returned to Lytham Windmill following storm damage
Attaching the sails to the windshaft are an essential part of the operation
Photo: Daniel Martino
The work certainly provided a panoramic view
The sails are returned to Lytham Windmill following storm damage
Photo: Daniel Martino