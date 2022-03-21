Funded by Cuffe and Taylor, the work started on March 9 and is expected to take around four to five weeks to complete.

The project involved removing the ‘step’ in the middle of the green which impacts on many activities and regular users.

The area of the green where the slope will be restored previously had sports and recreation pitches built into the original gradient.

BPG Contractors Limited is carrying out the project, which involves removal of the grass and re-establishing the ground to create a continuous soft gradient.

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of the Tourism and Leisure committee for Fylde Council, said: “Lytham Green is a treasured attraction of the borough and has long been a source of great delight for residents and visitors alike.

“This work is essential in ensuring the area can continue to be enjoyed safely for many years to come.”

