It is expected to take around four to five weeks to complete the work which includes removal of the grass and re-establishing the ground to create a continuous soft gradient.

Lytham Green as you've never seen it before

Improvement work to restore the sloping gradient of Lytham Green is gathering pace.

By Julia Bennett
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:55 am

Funded by Cuffe and Taylor, the work started on March 9 and is expected to take around four to five weeks to complete.

The project involved removing the ‘step’ in the middle of the green which impacts on many activities and regular users.

The area of the green where the slope will be restored previously had sports and recreation pitches built into the original gradient.

BPG Contractors Limited is carrying out the project, which involves removal of the grass and re-establishing the ground to create a continuous soft gradient.

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of the Tourism and Leisure committee for Fylde Council, said: “Lytham Green is a treasured attraction of the borough and has long been a source of great delight for residents and visitors alike.

“This work is essential in ensuring the area can continue to be enjoyed safely for many years to come.”

Fixing the sloping gradient

Photo: Daniel Martino

Busy at work

The project is being carried out by BPG Contractors Limited.

Photo: Daniel Martino

How long will it take?

Photo: Daniel Martino

Access in place

Footpaths on the Green are still accessible

Photo: Daniel Martino

