Toby Carvery, at Preston New Road, Blackpool was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 21.

And Mickey Finns, at 24 Central Drive, Blackpool was given a score of zero on March 17.

It means that of Blackpool's 311 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 201 (65%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

