Lottery grant joy for Blackpool park

The funding has been awarded to the Friends of East Pines Park in Anchorsholme, where work will begin this spring on the third phase of redevelopment.

The money will be used to install a wheelchair-friendly roundabout which will be the playground’s first wheelchair-friendly piece of equipment.

Phase three of investment will also see the playground railings painted blue and tangerine by volunteers to make it an even more inviting space.

The playground at East Pines Park

Chairman of the Friends of East Pines Park Coun Paul Galley said: “We are so grateful to the Lottery for backing us with this project.

“The roundabout will make our playground and park a place for children of all physical abilities to feel valued and most of all enjoy. This in turn will allow more families to enjoy the benefits of being in a great green space.”

The previous two phases of work have included the installation of a new play ship, swings, slide and new tarmac surfacing including a world map.

The friends group has raised more than £75,000 for the three phases since 2015 as part of a wider £150,000 raised for the rest of the park in that time.

Funding has included a £4,000 grant from the Swallowdale Children’s Trust as part of a community competition run by The Gazette.

Two years ago a grant of £16,000 was also received from an anonymous benefactor to install the new slide and safety surface and resurface the base of the playground.

Anyone interested in volunteering to join the painting team at the playground can contact Coun Galley on 07904 12161 or email [email protected]