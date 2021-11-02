Last of sails removed from Lytham Windmill following storm damage

Contractors on behalf of Fylde Council were removing the fourth sail on Tuesday as they look to restore the landmark to its distinctive best.

After a sail snapped in two in blustery weather on the evening of Friday, October 1, it was later found to be rotten inside.

A second sail was damaged in further bad weather last week and by the start of this week, the windmill was down to a single sail.

The last of the sails being removed on Tuesday morning

Fylde Council owns and maintains the windmill, which previously lost a sail to high winds in 2011. Following that, the remaining three were removed to allow for repairs to the

windshaft support.

Those fixes, which took a day, had to take place before the new sails could be attached. The council has also had a second sail made after another was found to be weakened.

The 216-year-old stricture requires a major refurbishment following the stirm damage

And back in 1998, gale force winds caused three of the windmill’s sails to completely snap off, while the fourth sail was found to be damaged beyond repair.

All were replaced with special pitch pine imported from Canada.

