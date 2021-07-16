Lancashire roads supremo takes first-hand look at notoriously potholed Fylde road

Fylde MP Mark Menzies and Lytham County Councillor Tim Ashton have both highlighted Rossall Road, Ansdell as among several roads which they feel must be urgently resurfaced.

The pair met with the County Council’s cabinet member for highways Charlie Edwards to show him several areas of concern - including Rossall Road along with the Beach Street area of Lytham, and Cropper Road at Whitehills, where County Coun Edwards and Mr Menzies were joined by County Coun John Singleton..

Mr Menzies said: “There are patches on patches on patches on Rossall Road and it simply is not good enough. I won’t stand for it, and the residents should not have to either. We must have the road resurfaced.

County Coun Charlie Edwards (second left) at Rossall Road with (from left) Mark Menzies MP, County Coun Tim Ashton and Fylde Ansdell ward councillor Richard Redcliffe.

“I’ve sent County Hall pictures of the hundreds of potholes and patches on Rossall Road. It is not cost effective to constantly try and repair it.

“I have also raised the issues around Beach Street for some time.”

County Coun Ashton added: “I pledged to get this road resurfaced during the recent county council election and we will get it done.”

County Coun Edwards suggested the Local Deterioration Fund could be used to improve many of the issues raised and reported on each of the areas raised to officers during the visit.

Rossall Road runs between Woodlands Road, in the centre of Ansdell, and Worsley Road and borders Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club.

