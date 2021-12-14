Knitted policeman charming passers-by in Fylde shopping street

It's the latest local creation under the 'Random Acts of Kindness' national social media movement, which sees crocheted characters left on street features such as post boxes.

The people responsible remain anonymous to ensure the 'random' aspect of the movement is maintained, but they certainly brighten up people's days, and the new creation outside Ansdell Post Office has proved a particular talking point.

A knitted jester figure was placed on the pillar box there some weeks ago but was removed, apparently in the middle of the night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henrietta Duncombe, four, admires the figures outside Ansdell Post Office with mum and Charlotte

A fun figure is back there now, but directly across from it is a knitted figure of a policeman, looking as though he is standing guard to ensure it stays where it is this time.

Four-year-old Henrietta Duncombe was among those admiring it when our photographer passed by and her mum Charlotte said: "It looks brilliant."

Ansdell councillor Richard Redcliffe said: "I think these figures are great. They are a very individual expression from someone who clearly cares very much about their locality and provide a a talking point as well as brightening up people's day.

"I hope the presence of the knitted policeman deters anyone from ever even thinking about removing the figure on the postbox."

His colleague Coun Chris Dixon said: "I'm really pleased to see the new toppers - our mystery knitter brings a lot of joy to residents and visitors alike, and the new additions are great.

"Whoever stole the last one should hang their head in shame for such a petty and thoughtless action - thankfully our talented stitcher has responded in fantastic fashion for the community."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.