Invitation to get involved in St Annes rights of way improvements

As part of a programme of improvements put forward by St Annes Town Council's Public Rights of Way Working Group, the meadow area is set for the pathway towards the end of Wildings Lane.

The project is in conjunction with Fylde Council and Fylde Rangers Service will be holding a seed bomb session on Thursday, September 23 from noon to 3pm.

The Town Council and Rangers are looking for local primary schools, local groups and volunteers to go along and help throw seeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wildflower meadow is to be created at the end of Wildings Lane, St Annes

Working Group member Coun Vince Settle said: "We are delighted to be working with the Fylde Rangers to launch this event with schools and other interested parties. "These bridleways are the only natural open space area we have in St Annes and these wildflowers will provide a colourful display and we hope encourage more people to walk our bridleways.’"

Coun Joanne Gardner, who is also on the Working Group along with Coun Jon Harrison, added: "Only during lockdown did I fully discover this hidden bit of countryside so close to home. "These bridleways and fields provide an air of total tranquillity for a lovely, peaceful walk, so I was really pleased to be involved when the Town Council decided to invest in improving them for all residents to use.

"I hope the benches, wildflower areas and information signs will add a little bit of further interest to this beautiful, but possibly under used area of St Annes. In future years our team hope to continue with the project, so watch this space.’"

The project to improve rights of way in the town has already seen the installation of four new benches, with the Town Council selecting and purchasing the benches and Fylde Council undertaking the installation. Interpretation boards are also due to be installed in the coming months , with the scheme continuing into 2022.

Details of how to get involved with the seed bombing by emailing [email protected] or calling 01253 658469.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.