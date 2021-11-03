In pictures: Lytham Windmill craftsmen on the case

It’s the symbol not only of the town, but of Fylde as a whole and renowned across an ever wider geographical spectrum by the rise of Lytham Festival in recent years to go with
the area’s outstanding reputation as a top class golf venue and its wealth of natural delights.
As autumn’s elements have ravaged our coastline, first one sail, then two and then a third fell victim to the conditions.
But experts are on the case now and we look forward to the 216-year-old landmark looking its very best again soon.
Wareing Buildings, a specialist family-owned firm now in its fifth generation based in Kirkham, removed the remaining sail on Tuesday, while the work on the sails is being carried out by N
Gillett and Son in Kirkham on behalf of the council.
Our photographer Dan Martino was on the Green to capture them at work.