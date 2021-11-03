In pictures: Lytham Windmill craftsmen on the case

It’s the symbol not only of the town, but of Fylde as a whole and renowned across an ever wider geographical spectrum by the rise of Lytham Festival in recent years to go with

the area’s outstanding reputation as a top class golf venue and its wealth of natural delights.

As autumn’s elements have ravaged our coastline, first one sail, then two and then a third fell victim to the conditions.

But experts are on the case now and we look forward to the 216-year-old landmark looking its very best again soon.

Wareing Buildings, a specialist family-owned firm now in its fifth generation based in Kirkham, removed the remaining sail on Tuesday, while the work on the sails is being carried out by N

Gillett and Son in Kirkham on behalf of the council.

Our photographer Dan Martino was on the Green to capture them at work.

Pictured L-R are Rob Isles from Wareing's, Ian Clough, Nicholas Gillett and Joe Gillett from N.Gillett & Son

Fylde Council owns and maintains the windmill, which previously lost a sail to high winds in 2011. Following that, the remaining three were removed to allow for repairs to the windshaft support.

Andrew Wareing, joint managing director of Wareing Buildings, said: "We have taken down the remaining sail that wasn't damaged and that will be used as a pattern for the other ones. "The main, bespoke work is being done by Joe Gillett who is a craftsman extraordinaire, and his son Nicholas who is a chip off the old block. Their work is second to none."

Sails have previously been replaced with special pitch pine imported from Canada