Projects have seen 375 trees planted at Highfield Park, Revoe Park, Crossland Road Park and Bridge Farm green space.

Trees For Cities, Blackpool Council’s parks development services and volunteers alongside the council’s waste services company Enveco joined forces to plant trees as part of the Queens Green Canopy (QGC) project and the Urban Tree Challenge Fund.

Coun Jane Hugo, cabinet member for climate change and Environment, said: “It’s wonderful to see members of the community and our services working together to create something which will be around for our future generations.

Workers from Enveco planting trees at Revoe Park

“The trees that have been planted will be part of Blackpool’s story for decades to come.”

A further 2,375 trees have also been planted by park rangers working with schools across Blackpool this tree planting season with further projects across the town in the pipeline over the next few years.

Pupils from Westminster Primary Academy planted 200 whips (small trees) at Claremont Park.

As part of the national tree planting initiative in Her Majesty’s name – The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) – funding of £499,000 is being provided for a nationwide programme of planting to be delivered by QGC Partners including Trees for Cities, The Tree Council, The Conservation Volunteers and Earthwatch.

Meanwhile ward councillors Tony Williams and Paul Galley have overseen a tree planting scheme to green up Anchorsholme, with work starting on Anchorsholme Lane.

Coun Williams said: “So far almost 1,000 trees have been added around the ward and it’s all part of our promise to make Anchorsholme the ‘Garden of Blackpool’.

“Not only do trees look attractive they help clean the air, and are a safe and environmentally friendly haven for birds and other wild life.

“They also help drain surface water and deliver important flood defence safeguards. A pleasant, safe, and attractive community is a desirable place to live, and it also safeguards and increases house prices.”