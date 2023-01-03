How and when to book your Christmas tree for collection - and help Trinity

Trinity Hospice i again organising collection of trees in exchange for a donation to the charity, with the trees being collected in the FY1, FY2, FY3, FY4, FY5, FY6, FY7, FY8 and PR4 postcodes on January 13,14 and 15.

The trees then go for recycling on St Annes beach, helping preserve the dunes and keen blown sand at bay.

Many of the trees collected will be planted on St Annes beach to protect the sand dunes

Last year, around 2,000 trees were recycled and some |£24,300 raised or Trinity..

A spokesman for Trinity said: “No matter how big or small, your donation will help raise vital funds to support hospice care for people across the Fylde coast.

"Every pound and penny will come directly to Trinity and go towards patient care, whether that's at the hospice, in patient's homes, at the hospital or in local care homes. Thank you in advance for your generosity.”

Donations can be made during the booking process, which closes at 9pm on Sunday, January 8. Details here.

Once you have successfully made your booking, please place your tree(s) outside your home in a prominent position by 8am on January 13.

Some trees will be taken to a local recycling centre, others will be made into wood chip which will then be used on Trinity’s allotment, while many will planted on the Fylde sand dunes with the help of Lancashire Wildlife Trust and Fylde Council.

The Trust is looking for volunteers to help plant the trees on January 30 and 31 and February 1 and 1st February.