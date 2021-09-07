Here's where allotments are available in Blackpool - despite waiting lists at other sites

Members of Cherry Tree Allotments on Cherry Tree Road in Marton decided to withdraw from the Blackpool Federation of Allotment Associations, which oversees sites on behalf of the council, after claiming they had no help in finding new plot holders.

Now it is seeking would-be gardeners to take over some of the 40 allotments which have been vacant for around the last two years at the site which boasts 140 plots in total.

Chairman of Cherry Tree Allotments Peter Evans said: “The new management team are proud to announce Cherry Tree Allotment site is now independent from Blackpool Federation of Allotment Associations (BFAA) having left the BFAA after years of membership.

Chairman of Cherry Tree Allotments Peter Evans

“The site members decided the BFAA was not supportive and little was gained from the membership.

“Despite the BFAA reporting a long list of applications for allotments hardly any of the prospective new members were being signposted to the Cherry Tree site, resulting in neglect and a lack of opportunity to increase income for the site.

“Cherry Tree Allotment site has been left with almost 40 empty plots for numerous years. Therefore, a decision was made that it was time for a change.

“Within a couple of weeks of the a new management team being installed the site has attracted at least 15 new plot holders and is still open for applications.”

BFAA failed to respond to a request for a comment, but in an automated email said plots were not being offered due to the Covid pandemic.

The email said: “Waiting list applications have been currently suspended therefore we are not accepting applications due to the high volume.

“In line with Covid regulations we are currently not offering plots. Please do not request updates as they will be ignored , we will contact you once we are offering plots.”

But Mr Evans urged anyone wanting a plot a Cherry Tree to visit the site in person on any Saturday between 10am and 12 noon, where plots are available at a cost of between £30 and £40 a year.

He said: “Having an allotment is very therapeutic and we are very friendly here, with plot holders ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s.”