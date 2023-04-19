The funding for the replacement of the existing 660m-long sea wall around The Island site to reduce the risk of coastal erosion and flooding to more than 500 properties and businesses over the next 100 years has already been approved by the Environment Agency.

If the application lodged by Fylde Council to its own planning department is successful, it is hoped work can start later this year, with a completion target of 2025

Jacobs UK has been appointed to carry out the detailed design of the scheme with the contractor Volker Stevin assisting them.

A section of the planned new St Annes sea defences

The design that means none of the seafront attractions will be lost – and it follows the success of the Fairhaven to Church Scar sea wall project, which was completed in 2020.

The application covers the area of sea defences from Denford Avenue to St Annes Pier and will involve demolition of the existing sea wall, revetment and miniature railway shed and replacement with a new coastal protection scheme consisting of a stepped revetment, including public realm improvements to the promenade and construction of temporary compoubd areas atr Fairhaven Road car park, TheIsland car park and temporary infill of the lake adjacent to the St Annes YMCA Pool to use as a temporary car park.

The work will also mean temporary relocation of the 45 beach huts, a temporary compound area and temporary storage containers and replacement tunnel and engine shed for the minitature railway.

The existing St Annes sea wall dates back to 1935 and is in a poor condition, resulting in frequent overtopping, flooding and damage to the seawall and promenade.

A public consultation was held by Fylde Council following a storm of protest after the owners of the resort’s seafront miniature railway expressed fears over the future of the attraction back in May 2021.

The council then revised the scheme to ensure current business owners were accommodated.

To view the plans, visit https://pa.fylde.gov.uk/Planning/Display/23/0082.