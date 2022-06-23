Here are the public footpaths in Blackpool now accessible to walkers

The latest update shows seven paths have been cleared, but there is further work to do and estimates say costs could total around £110,000 including some work already done and other phases in the pipeline.

This covers clearance work and putting in new fences, bridges and sign posts at some of the 47 public footpaths in Blackpool, covering 12km in total.

New fencing has been added to the footpath leading to Marton Mere (picture - Blackpool Council)

Footpath 11, linking Preston New Road to Marton Mere, opened in April but a report to a meeting of the council's tourism, economy and community scrutiny committee reveals other routes are also now available.

They are -

Footpath 12 – From Nook Lane, Staining to footpath 13.

Footpath 40 – Division Lane to Worthington Road.

Ken and Diane Cridland celebrating to re-opening of footpath 11 earlier this year

Footpath 49 – Midgeland Road to New Hall Avenue.

Footpath 50 – New Hall Avenue to Jubillee Lane.

Footpath 59 – Ashfield Road to All Saints Road.

In addition footpath five, from Eastbank Avenue to Whalley Lane was opened earlier this year but was later reported blocked due to anti-social behaviour.

Footpath 10, from Penrose Avenue to Burton Road, has remained closed due to anti-social behaviour.

The report says it is now hoped to continue maintenance of paths with the help of volunteers, and residents will be encouraged to use them as part of the town's leisure services offer.

It says: "The Marton Moss forum were interested in volunteering and able to assist in footpath maintenance and reporting of issues in the Moss area.

"They have previously been sent details to assist in setting up a ‘Friends of the Moss’ agreement to take this forward.

"The Marton Mere volunteers are happy to assist with footpath maintenance and reporting of issues around the Marton Mere area, they have been supplied with the public rights of way path routes around the Mere.

"Enveco (the council's waste disposal company) have agreed to supply community groups where possible with tools and equipment for minor clearances and to collect any waste from the works.

"Installation of bird and bat boxes on routes the highways department are responsible for will be looked into."