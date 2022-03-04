Head of MI6 calls for end to moratorium on fracking

The former Head of MI6, Sir Richard Dearlove, has called on Boris Johnson to ‘immediately lift the moratorium on fracking’ and help Britain’s European partners to divest from Russian gas dependency.

By Simon Drury
Friday, 4th March 2022, 3:05 pm

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph’s Planet Normal podcast Sir Richard also warns that Britain’s rush to Net Zero was “admirable but its completely unrealistic, its totally unrealistic. We have to reassess the situation.”

