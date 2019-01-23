Have you spotted an unusual duck at the Memorial Park in Fleetwood?

The duck pond at Fleetwood's Memorial Park has a new resident and although he's not too unusual, he has caused quite a stir.

Nestled among the family of Mallards is the Muscovy duck who took up residence a few weeks ago, and he seems to have settled in well to his new environment.

A Muscovy duck which has settled at Fleetwood Memorial Park duck pond.

Readers had been trying to identify what type of duck it was so we contacted Fylde Bird Club to find out more.

A spokesman from the club said: "Yes the duck is certainly a Muscovy Duck. It is not too unusual a sighting however. Muscovy Ducks are not native to Britain but over the years lots of individuals have either escaped from private collections or been released onto park lakes where they tend to thrive, hence they can regularly be seen across the country. For example there are often at least two in Stanley Park.

"Fleetwood does have a good track record of producing rare or interesting birds however, as well as boasting a great selection of habitats and birds that can be found all year round."

Native to Mexico, Central, and South America, Muscovy are large, heavy birds with short legs, broad wings and a horizontal carriage. They’re excellent fliers too.

They are also the only breed of domestic duck that is not descended from the wild Mallard but belongs to a group known as the greater wood duck.