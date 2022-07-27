Ashton Gardens and the Promenade Gardens, both in St Annes, Lowther Gardens and the War Memorial Garden, both in Lytham, Fairhaven Lake and Gardens and Elswick Village Hall and Garden are among more than 2,000 recipients across the country.

The award scheme, managed by Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, is the national quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Lytham's Lowther Gardens is among the Fylde parks to have retained Green Flag status

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “After two years that have seen our parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely, the news that six parks in Fylde have achieved the Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams that make them wonderful places which everyone can enjoy.

“From July 29 to August 5, Fylde Council will also be taking part in Love Parks Week, giving people the chance to celebrate the fantastic efforts of everyone involved in making Fylde’s green spaces so amazing.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making these six sites worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“These are vital green spaces for the community in Fylde. This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that the parks maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”