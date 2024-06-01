Going Green: Everything we do today makes a difference

World environment day. Photo: Adobe

Saudi Arabia is hosting the 2024 World Environment Day next month. The theme is land restoration, desertification and drought resilience.

There’s an irony in them hosting it though in that they’re one of the biggest oil producers in the world and they’re not exactly known for their green credentials and have consistently been the biggest blocker at climate negotiations, although they have pledged that 50 percent of their energy will come from renewable sources by 2030.

But despite this oxymoron there’s plenty we can do to celebrate the day, which is happening on the 5th June. The World Environment Day website has plenty of ideas and initiatives you can get involved with to celebrate the day and do something to help the natural world. Details can be found here

The great thing about initiatives like World Environment Day is that it’s up to each and every one of us as to how we mark it. There’ll be the hastag #worldenvironmentday where you can post what you’re doing too and there really is no right or wrong way to celebrate and mark it.

There are plenty of ways we can incorporate helping the planet into our every day lives too – fixing things instead of buying new, asking yourself if you really do need something or if you can make do with what you have – so if your chopping board looks old but, it’s still working then why replace it? Rub in mineral oil to restore as good as new.

Shop at second hand stores when you can, drive below the speed limit to reduce emissions, walk to school, car pool if you can to commute or for kids sports clubs. Trip chaining is an initiative where instead of heading out for lots of little trips, you gather all your errands and tasks and combine them – need a prescription, some shopping and got to get the kids from school? Get it all done at the same time. There are bigger things too, solar panels, electric vehicles, loft insulation – the great thing about helping the planet is that you can go as big or small as your budget or time constraints allow.

Held annually since 1973, this year is the 51st year of celebrating it and the planet has changed so much in the last half a century.

But while it’s been going for so long, we still haven’t reached the climate goals we need to in order to keep our planet safe. We simply must reduce global emissions by half in the next five years.

It’s been decided that the 2025 summit to celebrate World Environment Day will take place in the republic of Korea and the focus and theme next year will be ending plastic pollution.