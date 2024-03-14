Go ahead for new Fairhaven kiosk - with conditions
The permission granted by Fylde Council’s planning committee for the hybrid-kiosk, considerably larger than the existing one, is subject to several conditions but goes out to tender this week, with a view to work on it starting in May.
The application, by Fylde Council itself, includes the demolition of the existing ice cream kiosk adjacent to Fairhaven Lake and the erection of a new building for the production and sale of ice cream, and sale of food and drink, with covered seating area, hard landscaping and ground re-profiling works, and two parking spaces.
The new structure - to incorporate a covered 25-seat terrace – is to be built on the opposite site of the car park entrance to offer views of the estuary.
The revised application came more than two years after the proposal gained the green light, with £360,000 to fund it approved by the council.
But in 2022, Fylde admitted building costs were too high and it wouldn’t continue in its current concept.
No cost of the revised plan has been revealed, with a Fylde Council spokesman saying: “We are looking to receive tenders back second week in April, and at that point we will review costs.”
After the revised application was validated by Fylde Council, a formal objection was lodged by Lytham St Annes Civic Society, who have opposed the proposals since they were first mooted, but the committee agenda showed that of 155 responses from local residents during the consultation process, 100 were in favour of the development and 55 against.
The total of 18 conditions attached to the approval of planning permission include no external lighting to be installed on the site until a scheme for the installation of any exterior lighting on the buildings and external areas has been submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority; no demolition of buildings to take place during the bird nesting season (March 1 to August 31 inclusive) unless a survey is conducted by a qualified ecologist; no playing of amplified music or live music within the building or any external areas of the site at any time and that opening hours are restricted to 8am to 10pm on any day.